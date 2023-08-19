Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

According to a report from 90 Min, Chelsea have now made an enquiry regarding a summer transfer and the 22-year-old Arsenal striker is valued at £50 million.

The Blues have made contact with the striker’s representatives to determine whether he is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The striker was on loan at Stade Reims in France last season and he had an outstanding campaign with the French outfit. Balogun ended up scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League striker.

Chelsea certainly need to add more depth and quality to their attacking unit and Balogun would be a superb long-term investment.

He is unlikely to get regular game time at Arsenal, especially with Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old might need to leave Arsenal in order to play regularly next season, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can provide him with first-team assurances.

Mauricio Pochettino has a proven track record of nurturing talented young players and he could play a key role in the development of the Arsenal striker.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pull off the £50 million move and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market since their takeover and they have recently pulled off big-money signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea struggled to score goals consistently last season and signing a proven striker could prove to be a wise decision.