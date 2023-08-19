Erik ten Hag confirms two more Man United players could leave this summer

After a terrible performance on Saturday evening against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, it’s no wonder that Erik ten Hag wasn’t happy with his Man United stars.

Aside from the odd half chance, the Red Devils were soundly beaten by a Spurs team that rarely had to get out of second gear.

If United are going to make in-roads towards the major titles available during the 2023/24 season, they are clearly going to have to play much, much better.

At times it appeared that some of the players didn’t want to be there, and after the match ten Hag confirmed that two could be sold this summer.

Ten Hag confirms Van de Beek and Williams could leave: “We need players totally with their heads in our team… it's obvious they are looking for something else” ?? #MUFC Also confirms Maguire was out due to alall injury: “He has a little problem in the last training session”. pic.twitter.com/uzlOYdyaGk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

“We need players totally with their heads in our team,” he was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account.

“It’s obvious they (van de Beek and Williams) are looking for something else.”

Though neither played against Tottenham, it’s clear that the Dutchman believes that the pair should play no further part anyway in his plans moving forward.

Whether there’s enough time left in the window to ease them out is unclear at the moment.

Romano also noted in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack that van de Beek has been speaking with Real Socieded but, as of this moment, nothing has transpired.

For Williams, the lack of interest could end up becoming a real problem for player and club because no manager wants a dressing room disrupted by disgruntled staff.