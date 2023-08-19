Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what Tottenham need to do to prise Eze from Crystal Palace

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are an emerging side that will likely take some time to gel, and to that end the Australian may still wish to make one or two more transfer window purchases.

The north Londoners have done well in both of their Premier League matches this season, though they’ve equally looked ill at ease when both Brentford and Man United have pressed high up on his defence.

Strength in depth is needed for all sides and that’s as true for Tottenham as any of their English top-flight opponents.

Having options in all positions will hold the Lilywhites in good stead for the remainder of the season, and to that end rumours of a move for Crystal Palace’s talented Eberechi Eze – including from The Eagles Beak – are not without foundation.

However, trying to prise the player from the south Londoners could prove more difficult than Spurs would like.

‘Honestly, I don’t see Crystal Palace selling Eberechi Eze this summer,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Caught Offside Substack.

‘Tottenham Hotspur really appreciate the player but there’s nothing in it at the moment. I don’t expect that to change because only a really huge bid could change the situation.’

Given that they do have money to spend from the sale of talisman, Harry Kane, making a big purchase will still leave them with money in the bank.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds planning to sell £20m-£25m-rated first-team starter in this window Manchester United star’s ex preparing to file a report with UK police for domestic violence Exclusive: Two West Ham targets not affected by Paqueta issue

From a financial perspective such a move wouldn’t necessarily represent a problem. Perhaps the real issue is where Postecoglou sees Eze best suited in his attacking XI.

Currently he has Son Heung-min coming in off the left channel that Eze occupies for Palace and Spurs are hardly likely to replace their captain.