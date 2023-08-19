Exclusive: Surprise interest for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku as Juventus change focus

With just under two weeks to go until the end of the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has really dug himself into a hole.

Having been odds on to move on a permanent deal to Inter Milan the Belgian inexplicably begun secret negotiations with Juventus, causing the neroazzurri to definitively pull out of a transfer.

It was thought that there could be mileage in a swap deal with Juventus front man, Dusan Vlahovic, but that option is another that is now out of the question.

According to CaughtOffside sources, that transfer won’t happen. The Italian club have changed their plans and now Juve are not currently working on that deal.

Indeed, they’ve decided to confirm Vlahovic as their main striker.

Al Hilal, who were another club that were interested in him in the past, have finalised the signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic and, as it stands, there is no space for Lukaku.

Despite this, CaughtOffside sources note that the Blues are still confident that they can unlock the current situation as there has been interest from elsewhere in the last few days.

Surprisingly, London rivals West Ham United have asked for information, David Moyes in the market for a front man after selling Gianluca Scamacca.

AC Milan are also well informed about the costs of the transfer operation, however, it’s believed they’re currently considered too high.

Serie A rivals, AS Roma, are monitoring the situation but any deal for the Belgian represents a complicated option at this stage.