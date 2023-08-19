First team Man United centre-back missing from travelling squad to play Spurs

Manchester United are preparing for an important Game Week Two in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have travelled to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in what is one of the weekend’s most eagerly anticipated fixtures.

Looking to pick up another three points following their controversial opening weekend 1-0 win against Wolves, United will know they’ll need to play a lot better if they’re to take anything away from the country’s capital.

However, one player who, according to Manchester Evening News, has not travelled south is Harry Maguire.

The 30-year-old defender, who has been subject to transfer interest from West Ham, has reportedly failed to travel with the rest of his United teammates. Donny van de Beek was also not part of the travelling squad.

Erik Ten Hag has been handed a big fitness boost ahead of the fierce encounter though. Despite going off injured against Wolves at half-time on Monday, Lisandro Martinez is fit and available.

Man United’s travelling squad to play Spurs:

Andre Onana, Dean Henderson, Radek Vitek, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan–Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Facundo Pellistri, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial