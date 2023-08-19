Despite recently being reinstated to the first team, Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain future remains uncertain.

The French superstar was dropped from Paris Saint-Germain’s first team earlier this summer after refusing to sign a contract extension, and although the club publicly made him available for transfer, following Neymar’s move to Saudi side Al-Hilal, Mbappe is now set to stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, although the 24-year-old has clear aspirations of playing for Real Madrid; something Paris Saint-Germain suspected he would do for free next summer, an agreement has yet to be reached.

And according to recent reports, Madrid’s failure to act on the attacker’s clear attempt to push through a move has left him disappointed.

That’s according to El Nacional, who claim Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, who also acts as his sporting representative, is working on two possible options ahead of the January transfer window next year.

Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United?

Mbappe’s first option will be to backtrack and sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain but his second option, as things stand, is to enter into negotiations with Manchester United at the end of the year.

The report suggests Mbappe will have the opportunity to lead the Red Devils into a new era; one where they attempt to knock rivals Manchester City off their dominant perch.

Whether or not the Premier League giants can offer Paris Saint-Germain’s number 10 a big enough wage package remains to be seen though.