Despite having already played three games of their Championship season so far, things are far from settled for Leeds manager, Daniel Farke.

The German’s short tenure at the club appears to have been underscored by upheaval at every turn, including having Willy Gnonto effectively going on strike and handing in a written transfer request.

Other players have had to leave because of contract issues and/or financial decisions, and it’s seen the make up of the squad change significantly since the first days of pre-season.

One player is even likely to continue playing as a starter but only for the purpose of being put in the ‘shop window.’

That’s according to sources speaking to Football Insider regarding young goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

It’s believed that the all whites will demand between £20m-£25m for his services, and that’s perhaps why there haven’t been any significant offers for the custodian at this stage.

Meslier’s form dipped towards the back end of the 2022/23 campaign as Leeds spiralled towards relegation. Prior to that point, there weren’t any question marks over the keeper.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what Tottenham need to do to prise Eze from Crystal Palace Manchester United star’s ex preparing to file a report with UK police for domestic violence Exclusive: Two West Ham targets not affected by Paqueta issue

News that the club are willing to sell him in the current window would suggest that Farke has lost confidence in Meslier’s ability.

With two weeks left of the window, there’s time to get a deal done but Leeds may have to revisit their sale price if they want to ensure he’s moved on.