Man City v Newcastle team news: Home debut for Gvardiol as Magpies unchanged

Though it’s only week two of the 2023/24 Premier League season, the match between Man City and Newcastle United promises to be one for the purists.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers swept aside Burnley in their opener, whilst Newcastle sat proudly atop the table after week one, given their comprehensive 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Perhaps unsurprisingly Eddie Howe has kept the same team that sent the Toon Army home happy.

Nick Pope starts in goal behind a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn. The midfield three of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton has power, pace and creativity, whilst the front three of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak can cause any defence problems.

Tonight's squad to face Newcastle United ? XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/hf83q9GPi0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 19, 2023

The hosts certainly won’t be taking Newcastle lightly, with Guardiola handing a home debut to Josko Gvardiol, who’ll sit alongside Ruben Dias in a rock-solid Man City defence. Kyle Walker and Nathan Akanji will play the wing-back roles, getting forward to help Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in attack.

Rodrigo, Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish are as good as it gets in midfield, and the battle Royale that’s expected will surely keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

With so much attacking intent from both sides, the only surprise will be if this one stays goalless after 90 minutes.