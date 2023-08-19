Man United in turmoil as Red Devils set to make major Mason Greenwood U-turn

Manchester United have reportedly made a major U-turn in their decision to reinstate Mason Greenwood to the first team.

Having been arrested by Greater Manchester Police 18 months ago following accusations made by a female online that Greenwood, 21, had sexually and physically abused her, Manchester United were quick to suspend the English forward.

However, despite being charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour, the 21-year-old later saw all charges brought against him dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Now a free man and eligible to resume his day-to-day activities, including playing football again, there has been ongoing speculation surrounding whether or not the 21-year-old will be allowed to rejoin United’s first team.

And according to recent reports, including this one from The Athletic, the Red Devils’ senior hierarchy had given their number 11 the green light to return and were preparing for his reintroduction.

Chief Executive Richard Arnold is believed to be the main man behind the club’s original decision to recall Greenwood with a film, which was set to air next week, explaining his decision.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, according to Neil Curtis at The Sun, United, following intense backlash from fans and high-profile celebrity supporters, including Rachel Riley, the club have now made a major U-turn and are set to ditch the forward instead.