Man United still working on deals this summer says Romano

Even before a relatively underwhelming performance during their match at White Hart Lane, Erik ten Hag will have been looking at getting some transfer deals done for Man United.

Just as with the opening Premier League game of the 2023/24 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils were consistently overrun in midfield against Tottenham, and that has to be a concern for the Dutchman.

There’s still just under a fortnight until the transfer window closes and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see United accelerate any deals.

It’s clear that something needs to change in order that the Red Devils are not left playing catch up even before the first international break of the season comes into play.

‘Man United keep working on the midfielder situation. Let’s see what happens with McTominay and van de Beek,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘For McTominay there is interest but no fresh bid yet. And for van de Beek, the conversation with Real Sociedad is complicated but continues.

‘Sofyan Amrabat is still waiting for United and has been doing so since June. For sure, the interest of Man United is still concrete.’

The deal for Sofyan Amrabat would appear to be linked to both McTominay and van de Beek leaving the club, and perhaps United will have to lower their demands for the former.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Horror defending from Lisandro Martinez as Tottenham score second to seal the victory Man City v Newcastle team news: Home debut for Gvardiol as Magpies unchanged Video: Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr scores to give Spurs the lead against United

West Ham were known to be interested earlier in the window but not at the price quoted (£40m according to talkSPORT). Whether they retain an interest will be seen in the next fortnight.

It’s difficult to see the Fiorentina star pitching up at Old Trafford unless ten Hag can make space for him, though that has to be a priority now given how easily teams have got at United.