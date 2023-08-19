Manchester United offer lucrative contract package to lure 27-year-old defender

Manchester United are hoping to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 27-year-old French international defender reportedly has an agreement to join Inter Milan but the Red Devils are offering him more money than the Italian club.

It will be interesting to see if the German outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. Manchester United are yet to submit an official bid to sign the player as per Ignazio Genuardi.

The Red Devils could definitely use quality defensive reinforcements and the 2018 World Cup winner could prove to be a solid acquisition.

Pavard has proven himself for club and country and he is certainly good enough to play for a top club like Manchester United. Players like Harry Maguire have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Manchester United will have to bring in adequate replacements.

They cannot hope to go through the entire season with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the only reliable defenders of the club.

Pavard is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well as a central defender. His versatility will be an added bonus for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the French international defender is an exceptional passer of the ball and his distribution skills will add a new dimension to the side.

The chance to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for the player and it will be interesting to see if he ends up moving to Old Trafford in the next few days.