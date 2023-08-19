Manchester United star’s ex preparing to file a report with UK police for domestic violence

Manchester United player Antony is facing allegations of domestic violence from his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

A complaint was lodged against him in Brazil, which is currently under investigation.

Now, Cavallin is reportedly preparing to file a report with UK police regarding the same accusations, as she claims to have been a victim of assault and threats while living with Antony in England.

According to reports from the Brazilian outlet UOL, Cavallin’s representatives have compiled a comprehensive 70-page report detailing her alleged experiences during her relationship with the Brazilian player.

Lawyer Vanessa Souza mentioned that Antony could potentially be held accountable for three different crimes in England, including sending threatening messages, locking her in the house, and domestic violence causing injuries.

Vanessa Souza told UOL:

“The sending of threatening messages, the fact that he locks her in the house, and domestic violence – with the displacement of the breast prosthesis and injury to the fingers – are actions classified as three different crimes in England.”

Antony has previously denied all allegations and referred to them as “false.”

He had released a statement on his Instagram, stating that he remained silent to not interfere with the investigation, and he and his family had suffered in silence during this time.

He expressed confidence in his innocence and thanked supporters for their messages.

The statement read: