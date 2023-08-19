Following their recent capture of Lewis Hall, Newcastle United, according to recent reports, are set to make another exciting young signing.

That’s according to a report this week from NUFC Blog, which claims the Magpies are set to sign Kevin Zefi from Inter Milan.

The young Irish attacking midfielder received a glowing review from Stephen Carr, who is acting as an advisor to the player.

The former Toon defender believes a move to St. James’ Park for Zefi will benefit his career and now a move to the Magpies’ under-21s is nearing after a recent breakthrough in talks.

During his time playing for Inter’s youth academy, Zefi, who moved from Shamrock Rovers two years ago, has directly contributed to 34 goals in 42 games in all competitions.