Pep Guardiola claims £60k-a-week Newcastle man is ‘incredible’

Pep Guardiola has not been shy in his praise for Newcastle United ahead of Saturday night’s blockbuster Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Set to welcome the Magpies, Guardiola’s treble-winners will know they’ll need to be at their absolute best if they’re to take all the points off Eddie Howe’s high-flying Geordies.

And speaking to reporters ahead of tonight’s game, Guardiola hailed his managerial counterpart.

“Eddie Howe has done an incredible job,” the Spaniard said.

“It’s a pleasure to watch them. They’ve arrived to stay.”

Tonight’s mouth-watering tie, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

