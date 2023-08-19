Phil Hay says Leeds winger will end up in Saudi Arabia before deadline day

Helder Costa is expected to leave Leeds United before the end of the summer transfer window.

Following the attacker’s spell with Middle Eastern side Al Ittihad last season, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has tipped the 29-year-old to make a return to Saudi Arabia in time for this season.

Speaking about the Angolian’s future on ‘The Square Ball’ podcast, Hay said: “There doesn’t seem to be any massive interest in him. He was in the Middle East last season, I think he’ll go back to the Middle East.

“He was ahead of the curve, wasn’t he? His contract is starting to run down, he hasn’t been involved for ages. I sort of think moving him on makes sense.

“The Birmingham game is a slight red herring in the sense that Leeds have made the decision weeks and weeks earlier that Costa isn’t training with the first team squad, he’s leaving, we’re all agreed.”