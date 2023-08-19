Qatari clubs attempting to sign Aston Villa star before transfer deadline

Despite being wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to recent reports, Phillippe Coutinho could become the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between clubs in Qatar.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Brazilian ‘has chances’ to leave Aston Villa before next month’s deadline.

Qatari clubs will insist to sign Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the window. ???? #transfers Approaches also from Saudi but Qatari side pushing. Coutinho has chances to leave in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/iWYqLELd1h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

Joining the Villains from Barcelona, initially on loan, 18 months ago, Coutinho, 31, signed permanently for the Midlands club last summer in a deal worth £17 million (Sky Sports).

However, despite the early excitement surrounding the former Liverpool winger, fans quickly lost patience with the South American. Struggling to perform and now very much out of Unai Emery’s first-team plans, there is growing speculation this summer could be the 31-year-old’s last with the club.

Proving just how disappointing his time at Villa Park has been, Coutinho, who has three years left on his contract, has scored just six goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.