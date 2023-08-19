Report: Chelsea ready to push for highly-rated Barcelona target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old has done quite well in La Liga this past season and he has been linked with clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea.

A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that Barcelona were hoping to sign the defender this summer, but they have been indecisive with their approach. The Spanish outfit are keeping tabs on Joao Cancelo from Manchester City as well.

Chelsea are now looking to pursue a move for the 18-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Real Valladolid.

The Premier League outfit certainly have more financial resources compared to the Spanish club and Barcelona might find it difficult to beat them to his signature.

The report adds that Fresneda is keen on a move to Barcelona and therefore he is willing to wait for them to make their move. However, he is running out of patience and the defender could look to consider other clubs from next week.

Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially after the injury to Reece James. Signing a talented young right back like Fresneda could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

The Blues have put together a formidable squad over the last couple of windows and they will look to challenge for the league title this season.

Someone like Fresneda will add depth and defensive quality to the side. He will give Mauricio Pochettino more options to work with.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be an exciting option for the player as well and regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development.