Tottenham v Man United line-ups: Red Devils at full strength as Maddison makes home debut

Saturday evening’s Premier League fixture sees a real English top-flight classic match up, as Man United roll into the capital to take on an emerging Tottenham Hotspur side.

Not unexpectedly, both sides appear to be at full-strength, with Erik ten Hag leaving out both Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek.

Despite an underwhelming performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first game of the season, Mason Mount retains his place in the Red Devils midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Erik names an unchanged starting XI for our first away day of the season! ?#MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2023

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw take up their usual full-back sentry with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the centre of defence.

An attack of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho has power, pace and creativity, meaning that Spurs back line of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie will have their work cut out.

Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison – making his home debut for Ange Postecoglou’s side – make up a combative midfield, with Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Son up front.

Both sides have an attacking look to them and the match at White Hart Lane is sure to be an exciting one.

With the home crowd behind them, the north Londoners will be hoping to get their first win of the season on the board, but they’ll need to be at their best to get the three points.