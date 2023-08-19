Transfer insider claims striker with 20 goals in 22 appearances is ‘convinced’ to join Tottenham

Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Gent striker Gift Orban.

Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham are preparing to make a formal move for the 21-year-old, and various sources have hinted at an impending bid. CaughtOffside previously reported that an offer could be made ‘in the coming days’.

Dean Jones has now revealed that Orban is reportedly convinced by the personal terms offered to him by Tottenham.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said:

“I expected progress to be made yesterday on that for Tottenham, but I’m not sure it was. That doesn’t look brilliant, but they were first on the scene and they are the most interested. He is convinced of the personal package they have put in front of him, so that is going to be fine, it’s just about agreeing a deal with Gent, so let’s see what happens there.”

The player’s willingness to accept these terms suggests that personal agreement isn’t a stumbling block. The primary hurdle now is the negotiation of a transfer fee between the two clubs.

Orban’s impressive record, which includes 20 goals and 2 assists in 22 appearances last season, along with 5 goals in 4 games this season, has piqued interest from a number of clubs including Tottenham.

Should Tottenham reach an agreement with Gent before the transfer window closes, it could potentially cap off an impressive transfer window, even in the wake of Harry Kane’s departure.