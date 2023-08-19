Video: Alexis Mac Allister sent off on his Anfield debut – Liverpool down to 10 men

Liverpool are down to ten men after Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Ryan Christie.

Mac Allister arrived late into a studs-up challenge on Christie just outside the Bournemouth penalty box, leading to the referee’s to show him a straight red.

He caught his opponent’s boot, but the decision is seen extremely harsh as it was not malicious from the Argentinian.

Despite a VAR review, the red card stood, and Mac Allister had to walk off the field on his Anfield debut. Liverpool are now down to 10 men!

