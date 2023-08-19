Video: Antoine Semenyo gives Bournemouth the lead after a poor mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold

AFC Bournemouth Liverpool FC
Bournemouth have caused a surprise at Anfield by taking an early lead against Liverpool within just 3 minutes.

The goal was a result of a costly mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was too casual with the ball in midfield, leading to a turnover that Bournemouth capitalised on.

Solanke slipped the ball through a gap, allowing Semenyo to powerfully strike it past Alisson.

It has been a poor start from Liverpool who have looked too careless in defense. Just moments before, Bournemouth had a goal disallowed, which also resulted from a defensive mix-up involving the defenders and Alisson Becker.

 

 

