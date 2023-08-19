Video: Hakim Ziyech gets announced as new Galatasaray player in front of full stadium

Chelsea have had quite the transfer window, again, this summer, with Hakim Ziyech the latest player to leave the madness at Stamford Bridge.
The 30-year-old has long been seen as surplus to requirements by the Blues but previous interest hadn’t come to anything.
Fortunately for all concerned Turkish giants, Galatasaray, came in for the player, and the club announced him to their fans while the RAMS Park stadium was packed to the rafters.
It was quite the scene and the player lapped it up.
? Galatasaray'?n yeni transferi Hakim Ziyech, RAMS Park'ta taraftarlar?n içinde! #TrendyolSüperLig pic.twitter.com/NIgnO1HdmL
— beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) August 19, 2023
Pictures from beIN Sports