Video: Horror defending from Lisandro Martinez as Tottenham score second to seal the victory

Lisandro Martinez had a nightmarish moment as he inadvertently skewed his clearance into his own net, giving Tottenham a comfortable two goal.

The goal resulted from an excellent build-up play by Tottenham, involving a series of brilliant passes before Maddison found Perisic on the left. Perisic then passed the ball to Ben Davies near the 6-yard area, who attempted a shot.

But his scuffed shot might have been saved but took a massive deflection off Lisandro Martinez, redirecting it into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below: