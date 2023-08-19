Video: Kaoru Mitoma scores stunning solo goal to give Brighton the lead – Goal of the season contender!

Kaoru Mitoma has just scored a sensational solo goal to give Brighton the lead against Wolves.

Mitoma showcased individual brilliance as he started on the left, skillfully cutting inside past defenders Semedo and Lemina, then racing into the box, dribbling past Dawson and Kilman, before composedly slotting the ball into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper’s reach. What a goal!

Watch the goal of the season contender below:

 

