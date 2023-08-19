Video: Liverpool win a penalty despite clear dive by Szoboszlai

Despite going behind early against Bournemouth, Liverpool soon took the lead thanks to a penalty converted by Mo Salah.
However, there was enough evidence that Dominik Szoboszlai had dived to earn the spot-kick, and yet VAR didn’t ask the on-field referee to come over to the pitch side monitor to take a look.
When looking at the incident in real time, it may have seemed that the official had made the correct decision, but the other angles of the incident which would’ve been available to the VAR tell a very different story.
