Video: Man of the match showing from Dominik Szoboszlai shows just why Klopp wanted him at Liverpool

Though Liverpool went behind very early on at home to Bournemouth, their eventual win owed much to the industry and awareness of summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian covered every blade of the Anfield grass in a man-of-the-match showing, and despite the Reds going down to 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister’s red card, they never looked like giving up the win thanks in no small part to Szoboszlai’s hard work.

If anyone was in any doubt as to what the player would bring to the team, they were given a crash course within 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon.