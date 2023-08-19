Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes demands an apology from Jon Moss

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Directly after their 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, Man United captain, Bruno Fernandes, was demanding an apology from Jon Moss.

Former English top-flight official, Moss, who is now an elite referees manager, apparently spoke to Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil, after their slender defeat at Old Trafford last week and appeared to be incredulous that the match officials hadn’t awarded the visitors a penalty after Andre Onana completely misread the flight of a cross and clattered a Wolves player, per BBC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag confirms two more Man United players could leave this summer
Video: Man United’s Erik ten Hag slams officials over controversial decision at Tottenham
Video: Man of the match showing from Dominik Szoboszlai shows just why Klopp wanted him at Liverpool

Fernandes was equally incensed that the Red Devils didn’t get a spot-kick for Cristian Romero’s handball at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening and called Moss out live on TV.

Pictures from Stadium Astro

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.