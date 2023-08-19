Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes demands an apology from Jon Moss

Directly after their 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, Man United captain, Bruno Fernandes, was demanding an apology from Jon Moss.

Former English top-flight official, Moss, who is now an elite referees manager, apparently spoke to Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil, after their slender defeat at Old Trafford last week and appeared to be incredulous that the match officials hadn’t awarded the visitors a penalty after Andre Onana completely misread the flight of a cross and clattered a Wolves player, per BBC Sport.

Fernandes was equally incensed that the Red Devils didn’t get a spot-kick for Cristian Romero’s handball at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening and called Moss out live on TV.

?? | Bruno Fernandes on #mufc being denied a pen: "They made a big thing of it last week. I want to see if they make a show of it like they did last week, also if Jon Moss also comes to our dressing room to apologise." [via @stadiumastro]pic.twitter.com/0vcFNqvJUp — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 19, 2023

Pictures from Stadium Astro