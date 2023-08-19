Video: Man United’s Erik ten Hag slams officials over controversial decision at Tottenham

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, was outraged that his side hadn’t been awarded a penalty at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening during his side’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Dutchman couldn’t believe the Red Devils didn’t get the spot-kick decision, despite the ball clearly striking Cristian Romero’s outstretched hand – which also completely changed the direction of the ball.

Had the penalty been awarded and United scored, it may have put an entirely different complexion on the game.

"We deserved a penalty. Absolutely a penalty!" ?? Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/5ncMeEmwCm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports