Video: Tottenham youngster Pape Matar Sarr scores to give Spurs the lead against United

Tottenham have taken the lead against Manchester United thanks to a well taken goal from Pape Matar Sarr.

Ange Postecoglou gave the 20-year-old the start alongside Yves Bissouma today and he has returned the manager’s trust with a brilliant all round performance which he has now topped with a goal.

The Swede found himself with ample space on the right side and made his way down the byline before delivering a cross across the face of the goal.

Though the cross was deflected, it landed perfectly for Sarr, who timed his late run into the box and powerfully thumped in Kulusevski’s deflected cross.

Watch below: