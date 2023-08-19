David Moyes has been dealt a crushing blow in pursuit of a new striker.

According to recent reports, the West Ham United board have informed their manager that a move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, a player believed to be the Scot’s top striker target, will not be possible this summer.

Arsenal are expected to demand as much as £50 million for the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) international and with the Hammers turning their attention to Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, it seems a move for Balogun is now out of the question.

Nevertheless, with Mikel Arteta preferring to use Eddie Nketiah as his striking backup for Gabriel Jesus, there seems little future for Balogun with the Gunners. Chelsea and Spurs, as well as Inter Milan and Monaco, have all been linked with the American, however, an agreement has yet to be reached with any club.