West Ham United are keen on signing Elye Wahi from French club Montpellier.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the French outfit are on the verge of agreeing on a deal to sell the 20-year-old striker this summer. Apparently, an agreement is close with clubs like West Ham and Lens. The striker is likely to cost around €35-40 million.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal across the line before the summer transfer window closes. The Hammers are in desperate need of a quality striker and Wahi would be a superb, long-term acquisition.

The Frenchman scored 19 goals across all competitions last season and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League forward. West Ham struggled to score goals last season and the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio were quite underwhelming.

Signing a reliable goalscorer should be West Ham’s top priority apart from improving their midfield options. The Hammers have done well to bring in players like James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to replace former captain Declan Rice.

They need to improve their defensive options and the attack before the window closes now.

Wahi is likely to be tempted to join a Premier League club this summer and West Ham will be an attractive destination for him. The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need quality players to do well across all competitions.

The 20-year-old striker has the talent to justify the reported €35-40 million investment in the long run, and the move could look like a bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential.