Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been linked with a move away from AC Milan this summer.

As per TMW, the Belgian international is unwanted at the Italian club and the 28-year-old is ready to return to the Premier League once again.

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently but the player wants a return to England.

Apparently, West Ham United are keen on the player and Origi is open to the move.

West Ham need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and the Belgian could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Origi was a cult hero during his time at Liverpool and he scored plenty of important goals for them. He managed to win the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy during his time in England as well.

The Hammers struggled to score goals consistently last season and Origi could be a useful option to have.

Even if he does not start regularly, the Belgian has what it takes to influence games as a substitute and he could prove to be a potent weapon for David Moyes in the attack.