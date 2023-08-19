West Ham told to pay £46 million for 18-goal attacker

West Ham United are interested in signing the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a deal to sign him.

According to reports, West Ham are willing to offer £41 million for the Ghana international but Ajax are holding out for a fee of around £46 million.

Although the difference in valuation between the two clubs is not substantial, reports claim that West Ham are unwilling to offer more money for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Ajax are prepared to reach a compromise for the player with West Ham.

Kudus (left) in Eredivisie action
The Hammers are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Kudus would be a quality acquisition. He can play anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he could transform West Ham in the final third.

