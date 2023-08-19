David Moyes already knows the position he would play Mohammed Kudus in

David Moyes wants to improve West Ham United’s attack.

Bolstering his squad following the departure of Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for a club-record £105 million fee earlier in the summer window, Moyes has already signed midfield duo James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

However, with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio as his only outright striking options, Moyes undoubtedly needs attacking additions. Reportedly in talks with Ajax over a potential £40 million deal for Kudus, it seems the Ghana international is the Scotsman’s preferred target (Guardian).

And according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, Moyes has not only identified the Ajax attacker as a potential striking option, but he has hopes of using the 23-year-old as a centre-forward.

Although an agreement between the Hammers and Ajax has yet to be reached, the Londoners, believed to be the saga’s frontrunners, remain hopeful a deal can be struck before next month’s transfer deadline.

During his three years with Ajax, Kudus, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 35 goals in 85 games in all competitions.