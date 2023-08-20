£28 million defender expected to join Newcastle spotted at the Etihad last night

Newcastle United are closing in on the capture of Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

The talented young defender recently travelled to Tyneside to finalise his move from Chelsea.

Newcastle have agreed on a season-long loan deal with a £28 million obligation to buy him permanently next summer.

As per reports, the defender was present in the stands during Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies used Dan Burn as their left back last season and Eddie Howe was keen on signing a more specialist option for that position.

Hall is highly rated in England and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term asset for the Magpies and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Newcastle in the coming weeks.

The England under-21 international needs regular game time in order to continue his development and he was unlikely to get that at Chelsea.

A move to Newcastle seems ideal for all parties and it will be interesting to see whether he can hit the ground running at his new club.

