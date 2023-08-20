Alan Hutton predicts that one of Aston Villa’s existing left-backs will be leaving Villa Park after the club latest attempt to sign Marcos Acuna.
The 31-year-old is one of Emery’s preferred players in Spain and Villa are keen to secure his services before transfer window closes.
“You’ve got [Alex] Moreno there and Digne’s there but there have been one or two links about him moving away.
“Pau Torres played there at left-back on occasions too so you’d like to think that if they’re looking at somebody to come in, it’s an upgrade on what you already have or they play a specific way that the manager is looking for.
“You can’t have three left-backs in there, it doesn’t work well with the dynamics.
“If that’s the case and they’re looking at Acuna, you’d think somebody would be leaving.”