Alan Hutton predicts that one of Aston Villa’s existing left-backs will be leaving Villa Park after the club latest attempt to sign Marcos Acuna.

The 31-year-old is one of Emery’s preferred players in Spain and Villa are keen to secure his services before transfer window closes.

Hutton believes Alex Moreno or Lucas Digne could make way for the Argentinian. “You have to get someone through the door,” Hutton told Villa News.

“You’ve got [Alex] Moreno there and Digne’s there but there have been one or two links about him moving away.

“Pau Torres played there at left-back on occasions too so you’d like to think that if they’re looking at somebody to come in, it’s an upgrade on what you already have or they play a specific way that the manager is looking for.

“You can’t have three left-backs in there, it doesn’t work well with the dynamics.

“If that’s the case and they’re looking at Acuna, you’d think somebody would be leaving.”