Arsenal could bank a huge sum thanks to a recently-renewed sponsorship deal with Emirates.

The Gunners have had a long-standing relationship with the Dubai-based airline after the company first agreed to partner with the London-based Premier League side back in 2006.

The airline now owns the rights to the team’s home stadium and sees their logo displayed on the side’s front-of-shirt.

The Gunners’ financial package, which was recently renewed until 2028, could see them reap even more rewards though.

According to Football Insider, Emirates’ previous sponsorship agreement was worth £40 million per season but their latest deal now includes ‘on-field success’ clauses that could see the club yield as much as £60 million.

Should the Gunners meet the performance-related bonuses this season, which will include Champions League qualification, they could become the second-highest-earning team in terms of sponsorship, narrowly behind Manchester City, whose agreement with Etihad Airways is thought to be worth £68 million per season.