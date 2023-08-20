Club exploring conditions of potential transfer deal with Arsenal

Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the conditions of the potential transfer of Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares this summer.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium so far, despite looking a promising young player when he first joined the Gunners.

Arsenal will likely feel that Tavares has not progressed as expected after his loan spell at Marseille last season, and a permanent exit now surely suits all parties.

See below as Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa are the latest club looking into signing the Portuguese full-back, though personal terms have not yet been agreed with the player…

After deal collapsed with Forest, Aston Villa are exploring conditions of deal to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal ?? Personal terms not discussed yet — as up to the clubs now. Nuno, alternative option to Marcos Acuna deal with Sevilla for Villa. pic.twitter.com/NOw77kFJzP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Villa could perhaps do with bringing in a new left-back, and there’s every chance that Tavares would be well suited to that level.

Arsenal have spent big on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz this summer, so they’ll probably need to sell some players to balance the books before the transfer window comes to a close.