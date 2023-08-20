Barcelona star considering Premier League transfer offer

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly considering a transfer offer to return to the Premier League this summer, just a year after leaving Chelsea for a move to the Nou Camp.

Alonso was a key player for the Blues for a number of years, but has not quite made the same impact in his brief time with Barca so far, so it seems we could soon see him back in English football.

See below as journalist Gerard Romero claims Alonso is currently weighing up an offer from an unnamed English club…

??Dest CEDIDO al PSV. El jugador ya está en Eindhoven para pasar pruebas médicas. El FCB pagará el 50% de la ficha del jugador, y el PSV tiene opción de compra de 10M a final de temporada. Como cuenta @tjuanmarti ? Por resolver Lenglet y Marcos Alonso valorando propuesta de… — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 20, 2023

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and if we soon learn the identity of the Premier League team in question.

Alonso might still have a role to play as a squad player for Barcelona, but they might also do well to cash in on him if they don’t have plans to use him often this season.

Interestingly, Arsenal are a team perhaps in need of some cover at left-back amid doubts over Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares, but this doesn’t exactly seem like a deal that would be in keeping with the Gunners’ recent transfer strategy.