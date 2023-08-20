Chelsea are hoping to sign the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda this summer.

A report from Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness claims that the Blues are now best placed to sign the 18-year-old right-back this summer.

The player has been linked with a move to Barcelona as well but the Spanish outfit are currently intensifying efforts to sign the Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can take advantage of the situation and sign the player soon.

The defender is reportedly looking to sort out his future by next week and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea are reportedly open to signing the defender and loaning him out for the season.

The Spain U19 international is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He has a release close of €20 million in his contract as he could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Apparently, Real Valladolid are prepared to accept a fee lower than his release clause and they could sanction his departure for a fee of around €10 million plus bonuses.

Chelsea can certainly afford the asking price and he could be a long-term asset for them.

Reece James is the only reliable right-back at the club right now and the England international has had his fair share of injury issues in recent months.

Having a quality understudy could prove to be a wise decision and Fresneda certainly fits the profile.