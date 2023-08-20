Video: Mary Earps keeps England’s World Cup final hopes alive with crucial penalty save

England Women are still in today’s World Cup final with just under 20 minutes remaining thanks to a penalty save from Mary Earps.

Watch below as the Manchester United goalkeeper got down well on her left-hand side to keep this effort out and keep the score at 1-0 to Spain…

MARY EARPS DENIES JENNI HERMOSO FROM THE SPOT!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Mf5X3FQVLd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 20, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Lionesses will find time for an equaliser, but it would surely have been game over for them if this had gone in, so Earps has certainly kept them in this game.

England are hoping for a first World Cup win since the Men’s team were victorious in 1966.