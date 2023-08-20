Fans slam BBC and ITV for what they did during the World Cup Final closing ceremony

BBC and ITV have come under criticism for their coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Fans were not happy with the poor coverage of the closing ceremony by the two major broadcasting channels responsible for airing the World Cup in England.

While BBC One decided to talk over the ongoing ceremony, ITV decided to not show it at all.

One fan tweeted:

“British broadcasters stop talking over or cutting away from the neat-looking WWC closing ceremony that a lot of people have clearly put a lot of work into. Disgraceful.”

british broadcasters stop talking over or cutting away from the neat-looking WWC closing ceremony that a lot of people have clearly put a lot of work into. disgraceful — Paul ? (@traderspam) August 20, 2023

Another tweeted:

“BBC talking over the closing ceremony. ITV not even showing it. Bit disrespectful.”

BBC talking over the closing ceremony. ITV not even showing it. Bit disrespectful. — MR MATT (@MRM47TH3W) August 20, 2023

A third blasted Gabby Logan and Alex Scott for being ‘ignorant’:

“@GabbyLogan @AlexScott so ignorant. The closing ceremony is on and you both continue to talk over it.

“@BBCSport why would you leave the closing ceremony and go to the zoo. The ceremony is what we would be watching if it was a men’s World Cup or olympics.”

@GabbyLogan @AlexScott so ignorant. The closing ceremony is on and you both continue to talk over it.@BBCSport why would you leave the closing ceremony and go to the zoo. The ceremony is what we would be watching if it was a men’s World Cup or olympics. — John (@John95289669) August 20, 2023

Spain emerged victorious in the final beating England 1-0. Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game for Spain and they successfully held on their lead throughout the game to claim the ultimate glory.