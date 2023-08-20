Heartbreaking news as World Cup final hero Olga Carmona’s father passes away shortly after Spain’s victory

Women's World Cup
Spain World Cup hero Olga Carmona learned about the death of her father just after she scored the winner for her country.

Carmona scored the only goal of the game to help Spain win the Women’s World Cup beating England 1-0.

Her goal in the first half was enough for Spain to make history by winning the tournament for the first time.

But soon after joy turned into sorrow as the player was told the tragic news about her father who died soon after the final whistle.

A statement from the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the sad news.

The statement read:

“The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The football player learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

 

