Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is reportedly keen on sealing a potential transfer to Leeds United this summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in the Championship and looks like just the kind of player who could help Leeds with their push to win promotion back to the Premier League this term.

Sargent is also a player Daniel Farke knows well, so a deal makes sense, but it looks like he won’t come cheap for the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds fans will just have to hope that Sargent’s desire to move on from Norwich can help their cause in the final weeks of the transfer window.

  1. Doesn’t say how much they want thi k he be cheaper than Cameron let infantile Gnonto go to Roma that would hack Everpool off lol and sell him for cheaper than they offer
