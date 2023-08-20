Kieran Trippier was not pleased last night against Man City when Bruno Guimaraes missed a chance for Newcastle.

The captain felt Bruno made an error when he refused to pass to him down the right flank but instead went down the left corridor.

TalkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface said: “There’s space on the right-hand side for [Kieran] Trippier and Trippier is furious that Bruno Guimaraes tried to go down the left corridor rather than shipping it out towards the right-hand side.

“Where there was an opportunity to try and find Kieran Trippier who had made a good dart from right full-back.”

The Magpies struggled to be effective at the Etihad last night in a game where all three points went to the host thanks to Julian Alvarez wonder strike in the first half.