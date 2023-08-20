Leeds man sends email claiming he wants to leave ASAP

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has made it clear he wants to leave Elland Road this summer.

The talented 19-year-old has been strongly linked with Everton recently and has supposedly now been in formal communication with his club via email to inform them of his desire to move on.

Leeds, however, have also been in clear communication with Gnonto to inform him that they have no intention of selling him this summer.

It remains to be seen if the player and his camp can force this move, with LUFC seemingly determined to keep him, even if he is unhappy with life in the Championship.

Gnonto caught the eye in the Premier League last season despite Leeds’ relegation, so it’s not too surprising he fancies playing in the top flight again.

