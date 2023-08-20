Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto will insist on a transfer away from the club this summer amid interest from Everton, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano provided an update on Gnonto’s situation this summer, with the highly-rated young Italian seemingly very keen to get out of Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds fans will no doubt hope their club can persuade Gnonto to stay, but it seems a bit of a tall order, with Everton supposedly prepared to bid again for the 19-year-old.

Romano says, however, that Leeds also want to keep the player, so this isn’t necessarily going to be straightforward for any club to get done.

Leeds surly need to keep top talents like this if they are to fight for a return to the top flight, but it also makes sense that someone like Gnonto wants the chance to move as soon as possible.

“Wilfried Gnonto – The Leeds forward will insist on a move until the end of the window,” Romano said.

“He wants to leave and he wants to play at the maximum level. Everton are prepared to bid again; I’m not sure on the fee needed to convince Leeds as they insist he’s not for sale, so it’s a big fight.”