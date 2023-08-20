Liverpool are now ready to appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s red card

Liverpool are set to launch an appeal over Alexis Mac Allister’s red card against Bournemouth.

The World Cup winner arrived late into a studs-up challenge on Ryan Christie just outside the Bournemouth penalty box, leading to the referee to show him a straight red card.

He caught the opponent’s boot, but the decision was seen as an extremely harsh one by fans and pundits alike with claims that it was not malicious from the Argentinian.

Despite a VAR review, the red card stood, and Mac Allister had to walk off the field on his Anfield debut.

It has now been reported by The Mirror that that Liverpool are ready to appeal the sending off decision to the FA.

When asked whether Liverpool will appeal on the red card, Klopp said (via The Mirror):

“Let’s see what we can do, for sure we will try and talk to the people about it.”

If the decision is not overturned, Mac Allister will miss games against Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Wolves in the Premier League which could be a great setback for Jurgen Klopp.

In his absence, new signing Endo is expected to start unless Liverpool sign another midfielder before the window shuts.