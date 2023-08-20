The three games Liverpool will have to play without Alexis Mac Allister after red card

Liverpool are set to be without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for three games following his controversial red card against Bournemouth.

In what looked a bit of a harsh decision from the referee, Mac Allister was given his marching orders on his home debut yesterday as the Reds beat Bournemouth 3-1.

The Argentina international joined Liverpool from Brighton in the summer and had started pretty brightly for his new club, but he’s now set to miss a run of important games.

If the suspension goes through as expected, Mac Allister will have to sit out upcoming games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves.

There’s no doubt Jurgen Klopp would ideally prefer to have Mac Allister for those fixtures, with LFC already a bit short of midfielders after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.