Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be heading to Al Nassr in a deal that Fabrizio Romano believes is one to watch soon.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano named the Laporte to Al Nassr deal as one to watch, with Man City accepting a proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, and with the player now needing to make a decision on his future.

Laporte has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, though he is no longer guaranteed a first-team place due to so much competition in Pep Guardiola’s squad now.

The likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have moved ahead of Laporte in the pecking order, while this summer’s signing of Josko Gvardiol will also surely make it even harder for the Spain international to get many minutes on the pitch.

So now it just remains to be seen if Laporte is ready to move to Saudi Arabia or if he’d rather hold out and wait for offers from Europe.

“I would also keep an eye on Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City accepted a proposal from Al Nassr, and the player has to decide his future soon, so this is one to watch,” Romano said.